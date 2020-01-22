Analysts Offer Predictions for Ryerson Holding Corp’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ryerson in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $3.23 per share for the year.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 54.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RYI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of Ryerson stock opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.17. The company has a market cap of $423.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 2.13. Ryerson has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $12.54.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 726.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 14,880 shares during the period. 35.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.