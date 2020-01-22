Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Airbus (AIR)

Airbus (EPA: AIR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/20/2020 – Airbus was given a new €157.00 ($182.56) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Airbus was given a new €178.00 ($206.98) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Airbus was given a new €153.00 ($177.91) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Airbus was given a new €158.00 ($183.72) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Airbus was given a new €149.00 ($173.26) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Airbus was given a new €153.00 ($177.91) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Airbus was given a new €149.00 ($173.26) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Airbus was given a new €147.00 ($170.93) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Airbus was given a new €143.00 ($166.28) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Airbus was given a new €120.00 ($139.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Airbus was given a new €158.00 ($183.72) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Airbus was given a new €149.00 ($173.26) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Airbus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of EPA:AIR traded up €1.58 ($1.84) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €137.98 ($160.44). 1,191,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €131.38 and its 200-day moving average price is €127.10. Airbus SE has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

