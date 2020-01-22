Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for AstraZeneca (AZN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AstraZeneca (LON: AZN) recently:

1/22/2020 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 7,475 ($98.33) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – AstraZeneca had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,810 ($115.89). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – AstraZeneca had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – AstraZeneca had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 8,200 ($107.87) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/7/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/7/2020 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/6/2020 – AstraZeneca had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,900 ($103.92) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – AstraZeneca had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 7,400 ($97.34) to GBX 8,100 ($106.55). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/19/2019 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co.

12/18/2019 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

12/17/2019 – AstraZeneca had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 7,300 ($96.03) to GBX 8,200 ($107.87). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 7,350 ($96.69) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 5,800 ($76.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

12/12/2019 – AstraZeneca had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,400 ($110.50). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,700 ($88.13) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – AstraZeneca had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

12/9/2019 – AstraZeneca had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 5,800 ($76.30) price target on the stock.

12/6/2019 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/5/2019 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

12/3/2019 – AstraZeneca had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 5,800 ($76.30) price target on the stock.

11/29/2019 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/27/2019 – AstraZeneca had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a GBX 6,235 ($82.02) price target on the stock.

11/27/2019 – AstraZeneca had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 8,250 ($108.52) to GBX 8,300 ($109.18). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2019 – AstraZeneca was upgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 7,950 ($104.58) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 7,700 ($101.29).

Shares of AZN traded down GBX 123 ($1.62) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 7,701 ($101.30). 994,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,590.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,206.82. AstraZeneca plc has a 52 week low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 52 week high of £727.50 ($956.99). The stock has a market cap of $102.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

