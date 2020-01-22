Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/16/2020 – Clovis Oncology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

1/14/2020 – Clovis Oncology had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/8/2020 – Clovis Oncology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/8/2020 – Clovis Oncology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.

1/3/2020 – Clovis Oncology was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/3/2019 – Clovis Oncology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/27/2019 – Clovis Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating.

11/27/2019 – Clovis Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Clovis reported impressive third-quarter results with earnings and revenues beating estimates. Market share of Clovis’ Rubraca in the ovarian cancer PARP inhibitor market improved in the first half. Approval in second-line maintenance setting for ovarian cancer irrespective of the BRCA-mutation is a positive. Successful development of Rubraca in several ongoing studies, targeting different types of ovarian cancer patients, is likely to boost the drug’s prospects. The company is actively working on expanding the label of Rubraca as monotherapy or combination therapy in and beyond ovarian cancer. However, Rubraca faces strong competition from other PARP inhibitors in the market, Lynparza and Zejula. Moreover, competition is likely to increase with several others under development.”

11/25/2019 – Clovis Oncology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

CLVS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,486,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,099,064. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $32.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $539.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.13.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $37.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.84 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 298.53% and a negative return on equity of 1,576.32%. Clovis Oncology’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.71) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -7.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the second quarter worth $5,512,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 614.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 292,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 251,881 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $818,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 369,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 169,825 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,607,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after acquiring an additional 145,500 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

