Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Baytex Energy (BTE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Baytex Energy (TSE: BTE):

1/21/2020 – Baytex Energy was given a new C$2.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Baytex Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$2.25 price target on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Baytex Energy was given a new C$2.25 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Baytex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$3.25.

12/6/2019 – Baytex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$3.50 to C$3.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Baytex Energy was given a new C$2.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

TSE BTE opened at C$1.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. Baytex Energy Corp has a one year low of C$1.33 and a one year high of C$3.13. The firm has a market cap of $987.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$424.60 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Baytex Energy Corp will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Trudy Marie Curran purchased 29,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,632.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 158,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$284,794.20.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

