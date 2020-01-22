Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 22nd (BAESY, CHEOY, CNCE, FM, PNW, RUSMF, SHOP, TOY, TRIP, TRMB)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, January 22nd:

BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

COCHLEAR LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a hold rating to an underperform rating.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$12.75.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They currently have a $97.00 price target on the stock.

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) was downgraded by analysts at Pi Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have C$590.00 price target on the stock.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have C$36.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$46.00.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a buy rating. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TripAdvisor’s focus on new initiatives and strength in the Experiences & Dining segment are positives. Further, its expanding footprint in the international restaurant reservation space and improved cost-control methods are tailwinds. However, TripAdvisor is suffering from sluggishness in the Hotels, Media & Platform segment. We note that this particular segment accounts for majority of the total revenues but ongoing challenges in it are hurting the top-line growth. Also, weakness in TripAdvisor’s Other segment is a concern. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. Further, continuous decline in average monthly unique visitor base is a headwind. Furthermore, mounting marketing expenses are risks. “

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Trimble continues to ride on well-performing segments. Robust Buildings and Infrastructure unit continue to drive the top line on the back of strengthening building and civil construction businesses. Benefits from e-Builder and Viewpoint buyouts are positives. Strong organic growth in Transportation segment driven by mapping, navigation and truck routing businesses is a tailwind. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q4 earnings release. However, the company has mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Trimble’s position in China can come into question owing to the impact of U.S. trade policy. Trade tensions are resulting in slowdown in OEM demand and sluggish spending by U.S. farmers. Also, unfavorable foreign exchange fluctuations pose risks. The stock has underperformed the industry over a year.”

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $58.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “WESCO is riding on solid momentum across industrial, construction and CIG markets. This is benefiting its presence in the United States. Further, the company is gaining traction across verticals like food processing, petrochemical, metals and mining, utility contractors, and investor owned utility and public power customers. Solid momentum across datacom and security customers is a tailwind. Estimates have been going up ahead of the company’s Q4 earnings release. However, the company has mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Weak momentum across certain OEM customers is an overhang. Further, WESCO is bearing the brunt of shortage of skilled labor, which is leading to project delays. Additionally, non-renewal contracts remain headwinds. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $186.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Watsco has outperformed its industry in the past year. Earnings estimates for 2020 have remained stable over the past 60 days, reflecting optimism over the stock's growth prospects. Watsco is poised to benefit from strong industry fundamentals, including healthy replacement demand, confident consumers and rising price/mix. Watsco’s investments in technology will likely translate into better cash flow and returns. Its focus on improving customer experience through e-commerce is encouraging. However, Digitization of business and incremental technology spending substantially increased its expenses over the past few years. Fluctuations in sales due to seasonal demand of residential air conditioners and heating equipment significantly hurt the company’s profitability.”

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

