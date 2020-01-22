Analyzing HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) and RAKUTEN INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKUNY)

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) and RAKUTEN INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares HITACHI CONSTR/ADR and RAKUTEN INC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HITACHI CONSTR/ADR N/A N/A N/A RAKUTEN INC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RAKUTEN INC/ADR has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of HITACHI CONSTR/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of RAKUTEN INC/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HITACHI CONSTR/ADR and RAKUTEN INC/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HITACHI CONSTR/ADR $9.30 billion 0.68 $616.88 million N/A N/A RAKUTEN INC/ADR $10.02 billion 1.14 $1.29 billion $0.95 8.91

RAKUTEN INC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than HITACHI CONSTR/ADR.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for HITACHI CONSTR/ADR and RAKUTEN INC/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HITACHI CONSTR/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 RAKUTEN INC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. RAKUTEN INC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. RAKUTEN INC/ADR pays out 4.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

RAKUTEN INC/ADR beats HITACHI CONSTR/ADR on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HITACHI CONSTR/ADR

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, services, and rents construction machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. The company offers mini and medium excavators, large excavators/loading shovels, wheel loaders, demolition equipment, metal recycling equipment, forest machines, rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment, cranes and foundation machines, double-front work machines, and mine management systems, as well as various used equipment and attachments. It also provides parts, such as hydraulic oils and filters, high pressure hoses, ground engaging tools, and remanufacturing components. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd.

About RAKUTEN INC/ADR

Rakuten, Inc. operates as an Internet service provider in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Internet Services and FinTech. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Books, an online book store; Rakuten Travel, an Internet travel site; Rakuten GORA, which provides online golf course reservation services; Rakuten Mobile that offers mobile virtual network operator services; and Ebates, an online cash back site, as well as engages in the business for sales of advertising on these sites. This segment also offers performance marketing services; contents distribution services, including e-books and audio books for libraries and educational institutions; cloud and IP telephone services; mobile messaging and VoIP services; video streaming services; and online sale of health-related products. In addition, it manages Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles, professional baseball team. The FinTech segment provides online securities trading services, Internet banking services, life insurance services, and credit cards and related services, as well as electronic payment services. Rakuten, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. The company was formerly known as MDM, Inc. and changed its name to Rakuten, Inc. in June 1999. Rakuten, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

