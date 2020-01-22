Analyzing ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) and Revolutions Medical (NASDAQ:RMCP)

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) and Revolutions Medical (OTCMKTS:RMCP) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ICU Medical and Revolutions Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICU Medical $1.40 billion 2.86 $28.79 million $7.71 25.15 Revolutions Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ICU Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Revolutions Medical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for ICU Medical and Revolutions Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICU Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Revolutions Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

ICU Medical presently has a consensus target price of $203.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.67%. Given ICU Medical’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ICU Medical is more favorable than Revolutions Medical.

Profitability

This table compares ICU Medical and Revolutions Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICU Medical 5.66% 12.13% 9.77% Revolutions Medical N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.9% of ICU Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of ICU Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Revolutions Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

ICU Medical has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolutions Medical has a beta of -0.43, indicating that its stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ICU Medical beats Revolutions Medical on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs. It also provides IV therapy and diluents, including sodium chloride, dextrose, balanced electrolyte solutions, lactated ringer's, ringer's, mannitol, sodium chloride/dextrose, and sterile water; and irrigation/urologics, such as sodium chloride irrigation, sterile water irrigation, physiologic solutions, ringer's irrigation, acetic acid irrigation, glycine irrigation, sorbitol-mannitol irrigation, flexible containers, and pour bottle options. In addition, the company offers infusion pumps under the Plum 360 and LifeCare PCA brands; Cogent 2-in-1 and CardioFlo hemodynamic monitoring systems; TDQ and OptiQ cardiac output monitoring catheters; Transpac blood pressure transducers; and SafeSet closed blood sampling and conservation systems. Further, it provides ICU Medical Mednet, an enterprise medication management platform that connects smart pumps to hospital's electronic health records, asset tracking systems, and alarm notification platforms. The company sells its products to acute care hospitals, wholesalers, ambulatory clinics, and alternate site facilities, such as clinics, home health care providers, and long-term care facilities. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

About Revolutions Medical

Revolutions Medical Corporation, a development stage company, is engaged in the design, development, and commercialization of auto retractable vacuum safety syringes in the United States and internationally. The company develops RevVac auto retractable vacuum safety syringe, which is designed to reduce accidental needle stick injuries and lower the spread of blood borne diseases. It is also developing a suite of magnetic resonance imaging software tools consisting of RevColor, Rev3D, RevDisplay, and RevScan that are designed to enhance general diagnostic confidence through education and research use. The company sells its products to acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctors' offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, convalescent hospitals, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons through distributors. Revolutions Medical Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

