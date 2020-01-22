ANGLE’s (AGL) “Corporate” Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

ANGLE (LON:AGL)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by investment analysts at FinnCap in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:AGL opened at GBX 66.25 ($0.87) on Wednesday. ANGLE has a 52-week low of GBX 51 ($0.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 85 ($1.12). The stock has a market cap of $109.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 62.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 70.08.

Get ANGLE alerts:

About ANGLE

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. It develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests rare circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and Ziplex multiplex analysis system that is used with the ovarian cancer clinical application and others.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.