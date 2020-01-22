Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.25.

ANIK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. First Analysis upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, CFO Sylvia Cheung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $1,194,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,607.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANIK traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.74. 8,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,956. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.52. Anika Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.71. The company has a current ratio of 19.99, a quick ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $648.26 million, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.25. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Anika Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

