ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,868 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4.1% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 29,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 35,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, Director John H. Schaefer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,494 shares in the company, valued at $805,819.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

NLY opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 188.46% and a positive return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $152.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

