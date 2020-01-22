ANON (ANON) Market Capitalization Tops $80,327.00

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, ANON has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One ANON coin can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. ANON has a market capitalization of $80,327.00 and $169.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.50 or 0.03521920 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00204421 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030440 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00130419 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON.

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

