Anthem (ANTM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.90 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.88 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect Anthem to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Anthem stock opened at $305.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Anthem has a 1-year low of $227.16 and a 1-year high of $317.99.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANTM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 9,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $2,584,098.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,453,490.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,097 shares of company stock worth $9,503,088 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

