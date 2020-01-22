Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Position Reduced by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $7,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 15,731.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,644,000 after buying an additional 1,058,896 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV bought a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,069,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AON by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,868,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,671,000 after buying an additional 332,400 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,051,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in AON by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 171,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,116,000 after purchasing an additional 88,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

AON stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $211.91. 36,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,212. The firm has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.24. Aon PLC has a 1-year low of $151.65 and a 1-year high of $212.65.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.63%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total value of $968,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $331,727.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,581.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

