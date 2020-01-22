Aphria Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NYSE:APHA)

Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aphria in a research report issued on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.30 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aphria’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aphria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aphria in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Aphria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Aphria in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aphria in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Aphria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

APHA stock opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56. Aphria has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Aphria by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aphria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aphria by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Aphria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Aphria by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

