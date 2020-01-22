APIS (APIS) Market Capitalization Tops $4.71 Million

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, APIS has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. One APIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bit-Z and IDAX. APIS has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and $233,165.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011866 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000570 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000890 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About APIS

APIS (APIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,064,323,180 tokens. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official. APIS’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform. APIS’s official website is apisplatform.io.

Buying and Selling APIS

APIS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

