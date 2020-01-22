Apollo Currency Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.19 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $9.08 million and $1.19 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, BitMart and IDAX. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007561 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009421 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000088 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitMart and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.