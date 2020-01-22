Apple Hospitality REIT Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Apple Hospitality REIT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 160.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.6%.

NYSE APLE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,643. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.78. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $331.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.26 per share, with a total value of $81,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,138,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,857,083.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $113,470. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

