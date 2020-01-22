Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Clean Yield Group’s 2nd Largest Position

Clean Yield Group decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.9% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707,634 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,126 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,278,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $316.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $290.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1,390.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $151.70 and a one year high of $319.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 21st. HSBC set a $190.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Apple from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Apple to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.62.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

