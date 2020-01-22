Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s 5th Largest Position

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 77.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 224,808 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.0% of Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2,874.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after acquiring an additional 34,707,634 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Apple by 28.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after buying an additional 2,382,156 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apple by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after buying an additional 1,996,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,278,319,000 after buying an additional 1,203,705 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $296.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Apple from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.62.

AAPL stock opened at $316.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1,390.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.70 and a 12-month high of $319.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $290.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

