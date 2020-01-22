Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lowered by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,386 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.4% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $51,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after acquiring an additional 34,707,634 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,126 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,278,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura lifted their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Longbow Research raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $192.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.62.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $316.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,390.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $290.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.79. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.70 and a 1-year high of $319.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

