Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Bridger Capital Management LLC

Bridger Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.5% of Bridger Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bridger Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, S&T Bank PA acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $316.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,390.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.70 and a 1 year high of $319.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $192.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.62.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

