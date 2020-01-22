Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,683 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.2% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWH Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 39,290 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $23,288,000. GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $5,245,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,193 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.62.

AAPL stock opened at $316.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $290.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.79. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.70 and a 12 month high of $319.02. The company has a market cap of $1,390.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

