Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.1% of Bridgeworth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, HT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura raised their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.62.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $316.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,390.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.70 and a 12-month high of $319.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

