Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on APTV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 309.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 377.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 71.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $91.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $99.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.10.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

