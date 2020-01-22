ArbitrageCT (ARCT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $16.00

ArbitrageCT (CURRENCY:ARCT) traded 49.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last seven days, ArbitrageCT has traded up 46.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ArbitrageCT token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and HitBTC. ArbitrageCT has a market capitalization of $27,198.00 and $16.00 worth of ArbitrageCT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ArbitrageCT Profile

ArbitrageCT is a token. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. ArbitrageCT’s total supply is 150,729,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,655,777 tokens. The Reddit community for ArbitrageCT is /r/arbitrageCT. ArbitrageCT’s official website is arbitragect.com. ArbitrageCT’s official Twitter account is @arbitrage_ct.

ArbitrageCT Token Trading

ArbitrageCT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbitrageCT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArbitrageCT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArbitrageCT using one of the exchanges listed above.

