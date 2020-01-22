ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded ArcBest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ArcBest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. ArcBest has a one year low of $24.68 and a one year high of $41.87. The company has a market cap of $716.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.71.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. ArcBest had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $787.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 99.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 27,255 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 5.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

