ArcelorMittal SA (AMS:MT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ArcelorMittal SA (AMS:MT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €19.16 ($22.28).

MT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.20 ($20.00) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($35.77).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.