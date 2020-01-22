Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Archer Daniels Midland to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

ADM opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. Archer Daniels Midland has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average is $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

In other news, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $106,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,694.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,198,641.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 203,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,676 shares of company stock worth $1,612,249 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.