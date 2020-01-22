Argentum (ARG) Price Down 32.8% This Week

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, Argentum has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Argentum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Argentum has a market capitalization of $2,062.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Argentum alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Argentum

ARG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg.

Buying and Selling Argentum

Argentum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Argentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argentum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.