Argonaut Gold Inc (TSE:AR) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Argonaut Gold Inc (TSE:AR) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Argonaut Gold in a research note issued on Monday, January 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.58.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of TSE:AR opened at C$1.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $301.53 million and a P/E ratio of -92.11. Argonaut Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.87.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$88.25 million for the quarter.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.