Arionum 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $16,488.00 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Arionum has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $110,555.00 and approximately $16,488.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,678.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.14 or 0.01937778 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.68 or 0.04006973 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.33 or 0.00672215 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.08 or 0.00750052 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00107685 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010330 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00028897 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00601788 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com.

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

