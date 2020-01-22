Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Buys 11,499 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the period. iShares Micro-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.92% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $8,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 174,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 31,703 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,198,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.87. 213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,319. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.05. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $84.19 and a 12 month high of $101.44.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

