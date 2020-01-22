Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the period. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAGG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 8,178.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 111,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 110,085 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 92,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 84,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IAGG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.25. 210,865 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.19. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $53.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0191 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.