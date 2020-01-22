Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 1.6% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,483,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,830 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,727,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,492,000 after buying an additional 937,403 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,775,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,136,000 after buying an additional 1,192,724 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,092,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,303,000 after buying an additional 736,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 37,639.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,889,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,314,000 after buying an additional 3,879,144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,316,103 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.65 and its 200-day moving average is $64.12. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

