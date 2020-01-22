Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.60. 97,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,602. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $72.82 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.53.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.