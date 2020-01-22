Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,779 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 20.9% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $62,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the period.

Shares of DIA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.78. The stock had a trading volume of 136,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,654. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.34. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $242.35 and a one year high of $293.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.1385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

