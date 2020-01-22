Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 248,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,565,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 14.3% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. owned about 0.22% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,139 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,572,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,551,000 after buying an additional 905,681 shares during the period. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,163,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,019,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 752,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,096,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 678,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,243,000 after buying an additional 26,713 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $50.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,546. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $49.81 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0801 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

