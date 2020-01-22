Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Invests $1.24 Million in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,693 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 1.4% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 55,837 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,388 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 34,321 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.37. 1,154,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,426,476. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $71.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

