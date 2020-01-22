Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Invests $5.39 Million in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,000. HollyFrontier makes up 6.1% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. owned 0.06% of HollyFrontier as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HFC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,577,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,726,000 after purchasing an additional 39,041 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 244.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,919,000 after buying an additional 827,015 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 955,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,278,000 after purchasing an additional 53,097 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in HollyFrontier by 2.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 651,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,938,000 after buying an additional 17,129 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 583,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,025,000 after acquiring an additional 213,119 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $370,794.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,230.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $1,017,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,909 shares of company stock worth $2,844,988 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HFC shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.77.

Shares of HFC stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $46.69. 32,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.11. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $58.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.70 and its 200 day moving average is $50.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.42%. HollyFrontier’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

