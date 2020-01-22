Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000. Holly Energy Partners accounts for approximately 1.3% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 45.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. 31.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HEP traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.88. 4,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,635. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $31.08.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $135.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.88 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 40.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

HEP has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra raised Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.98.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

