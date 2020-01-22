Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Makes New Investment in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 80,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,000. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF accounts for 3.4% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,664. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $38.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

