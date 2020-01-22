Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,784.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,776,000 after buying an additional 1,253,443 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,701,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,590,000 after acquiring an additional 425,818 shares during the period. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 860,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,515,000 after buying an additional 371,617 shares in the last quarter. Jentner Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,880,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,607,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,325,000 after buying an additional 171,067 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $80.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,344. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.61 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1501 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

