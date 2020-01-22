Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 137,124 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 137,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000. Ford Motor makes up 1.4% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,032,860 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 133,135 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,459,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $22,529,000 after purchasing an additional 189,501 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 1,086.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 43,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 15.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 23,336 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,596. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $543,200. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,292,248. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $33.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

