Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Takes Position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 104,240 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000. Centurylink accounts for approximately 1.5% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Centurylink by 68.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTL traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $15.06. 812,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,975,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.87. Centurylink Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a positive return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTL. TheStreet raised Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Centurylink in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $43,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

