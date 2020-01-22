Arqma Trading 12% Lower This Week (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Arqma has a total market cap of $21,557.00 and $134.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arqma has traded down 12% against the dollar. One Arqma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,612.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.01923776 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $341.18 or 0.03958113 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00662190 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.77 or 0.00739846 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00103693 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010440 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00028824 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00593659 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 9,315,722 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,178 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com.

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

