Asgard Achieves Market Cap of $263,460.00 (ASG)

Asgard (CURRENCY:ASG) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Asgard token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Exrates. Over the last week, Asgard has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. Asgard has a total market capitalization of $263,460.00 and approximately $972.00 worth of Asgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Asgard alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $303.46 or 0.03502592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00203868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030488 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00130177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Asgard Token Profile

Asgard’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 774,880,918 tokens. Asgard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Asgard is asgardecofund.io. Asgard’s official message board is www.medium.com/@asgardecofund.

Buying and Selling Asgard

Asgard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Asgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.