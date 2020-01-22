Asian Fintech (AFIN) Price Hits $0.0082

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Asian Fintech has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Asian Fintech has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $42,779.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Asian Fintech token can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, P2PB2B and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $290.89 or 0.03376489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00203026 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00030062 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127685 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin. Asian Fintech’s official message board is medium.com/@afincoin. Asian Fintech’s official website is www.afincoin.io.

Buying and Selling Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Fintech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Asian Fintech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

