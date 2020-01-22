ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €315.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been given a €315.00 ($366.28) price objective by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €330.00 ($383.72) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €250.00 ($290.70) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($313.95) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €265.00 ($308.14) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €275.54 ($320.39).

