ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €265.00 by UBS Group

ASML (EPA:ASML) received a €265.00 ($308.14) price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASML. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($313.95) target price on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €310.00 ($360.47) target price on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €280.00 ($325.58) target price on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €330.00 ($383.72) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €275.54 ($320.39).

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.